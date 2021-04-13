Norges Bank Makes New $80.12 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 457,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $5,382,148. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

