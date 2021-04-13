Norges Bank Invests $70.32 Million in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,024,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.34 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Truist upped their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.