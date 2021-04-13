Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 39.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

NSC traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.62. 19,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $147.37 and a 1 year high of $276.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

