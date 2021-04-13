Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $271.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $147.37 and a twelve month high of $276.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

