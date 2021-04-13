Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,087 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

