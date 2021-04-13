Norcros (LON:NXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $283.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 283 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), with a volume of 40529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.20. The stock has a market cap of £228.82 million and a PE ratio of 67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24.

In other news, insider Nick Kelsall purchased 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,044.80 ($23,575.65).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

