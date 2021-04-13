NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $134.86 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

