Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697,535 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $26,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.