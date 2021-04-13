NFTX (NFTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $66.87 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $142.75 or 0.00226525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $66.87 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00625233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033234 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00039471 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

