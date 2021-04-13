NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

