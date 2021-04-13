News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of News worth $23,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of News by 118.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 242,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of News by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of News by 119.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

