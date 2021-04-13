NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Short Interest Update

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the March 15th total of 520,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewHold Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NHIC opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24. NewHold Investment has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.