New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.62 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

