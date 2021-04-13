New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NJR opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

