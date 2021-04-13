Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.58.

NBIX opened at $92.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

