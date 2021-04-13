Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 125,855 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

