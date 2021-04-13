Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Neenah worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Neenah by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NP stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $920.98 million, a PE ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

