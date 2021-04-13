NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 30,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,759. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,622,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.