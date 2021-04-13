National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,567.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 461.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,866,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

National Vision stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,195.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

