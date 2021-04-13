National Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. National Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. 47,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.