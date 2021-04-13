Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 1,460.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of MURGY opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.98.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.19%.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.
