Mullen Group Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTL. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$12.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

