MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.79.

MTY stock traded down C$2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 129,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.69. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$17.03 and a 52 week high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

