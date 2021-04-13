MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New $57.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $57.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.10.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

