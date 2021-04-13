MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New $57.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $57.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.10.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

