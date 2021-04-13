MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MSG Networks by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 139,913 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

