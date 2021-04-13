Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 24,812 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 24,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,439,096.00.

Morphic stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. 2,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,520. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morphic by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the third quarter valued at $4,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,726,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

