Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 146.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 338,678 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $24,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. Bank of America downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

