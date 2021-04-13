Morgan Stanley Purchases 103,125 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Shares of BTZ opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

