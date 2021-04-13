Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Natera worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other Natera news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,014,023 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

