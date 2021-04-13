Morgan Stanley Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $125.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 47.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $243.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

