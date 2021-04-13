Morgan Stanley Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $135.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of AME opened at $132.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMETEK by 23.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

