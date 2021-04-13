Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,995 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity National Financial worth $25,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after buying an additional 658,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,530,000 after purchasing an additional 206,291 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $148,542,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,788 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $94,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,055 shares of company stock valued at $18,606,225. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

