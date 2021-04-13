Morgan Stanley Acquires 21,942 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lear were worth $23,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lear by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lear by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear stock opened at $180.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.