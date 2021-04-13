Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a payout ratio of 124.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

