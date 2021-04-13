Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 124.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

