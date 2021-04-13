MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $304.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $137.07 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.39.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total transaction of $4,916,964.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,976,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,179,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

