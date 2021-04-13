Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,017 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 209,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,562. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.