Money Design Co. Ltd. Invests $43,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,491,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after buying an additional 586,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,553,000 after buying an additional 143,804 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 967,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 58,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,146. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

