Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $662,000 Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IXJ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,955. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $79.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

