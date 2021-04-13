Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 3,208 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $168,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $94.73. 148,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,665,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $94.67.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.