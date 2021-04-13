Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $235.00 at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.68.

NYSE:MHK opened at $204.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $206.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

