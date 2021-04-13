Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,781,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

