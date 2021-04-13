Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.67 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00002703 BTC on exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $32.13 million and $3.67 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00054476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00678483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00087606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00035292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00041816 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.