Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,556,491.86 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,491.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,367,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,296,279.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $12.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.21. The company had a trading volume of 561,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.26 and its 200-day moving average is $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

