Mizuho Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $394.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $380.00 to $394.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $388.45.

NYSE UNH opened at $376.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $380.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

