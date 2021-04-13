Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after buying an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after buying an additional 878,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after buying an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.09. 172,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,599,632. The firm has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

