Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.97.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.42. The stock had a trading volume of 93,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.37 and a fifty-two week high of $321.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

