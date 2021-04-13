Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Invests $462,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

