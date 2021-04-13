Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 63,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

