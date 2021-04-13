Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.3% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after acquiring an additional 210,760 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 80,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

